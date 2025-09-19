Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

Ukrainian member of parliament, leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, transported a large cargo to one of the hottest areas of the front. The cost of this convoy is more than a million dollars. More than a dozen brigades and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive FPV drones, including fiber-optic ones, electronic warfare complexes, drone detectors, excavators, armored medical evacuation vehicles, washing and shower complexes, Starlinks and computer equipment. “All this is in order to protect the lives of Ukrainian defenders,” Poroshenko emphasized, the European Solidarity said on its website.

"We are going with a large load of equipment, assembled on the Save Soldier principle. The life of a Ukrainian soldier is the most important thing and must be preserved. To do this, we are carrying excavators for the construction of dugouts and fortifications that deter the enemy. Two armored medevacs based on Land Rover. The presence of such vehicles on the battlefield saves hundreds of lives of our boys and girls. Additionally, they are protected by Shatro electronic warfare systems, which we are also transferring to protect equipment," Poroshenko wrote on social networks.

"We will transfer the armored Pinzgauer, equipped with emergency equipment, to the military hospital. The doctors turned to us at a critical moment, when all the hospital's evacuation vehicles were destroyed by the enemy, and we could not stand aside," Poroshenko said.

"We are taking Starlinks to the front, as well as other equipment that the state, unfortunately, does not provide," states the fifth President. He noted that the assistance to the front from the Poroshenko Foundation would have been much greater if it were not for the unconstitutional sanctions.