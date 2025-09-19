74-year-old man injured in Russian FPV drone attack dies - Fedorov

A man injured in an attack by an enemy FPV drone in the village of Primorske (Zaporizhia region) has died, Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Unfortunately, a man injured in an attack by an FPV drone on Primorske has died," he wrote in a Telegram channel on Friday.

It was previously reported that a 74-year-old man was injured in an attack by Russian occupiers with an FPV drone in the Stepnohirsk community of Zaporizhia region.