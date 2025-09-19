Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:05 19.09.2025

74-year-old man injured in Russian FPV drone attack dies - Fedorov

1 min read
74-year-old man injured in Russian FPV drone attack dies - Fedorov

A man injured in an attack by an enemy FPV drone in the village of Primorske (Zaporizhia region) has died, Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov has said.

"Unfortunately, a man injured in an attack by an FPV drone on Primorske has died," he wrote in a Telegram channel on Friday.

It was previously reported that a 74-year-old man was injured in an attack by Russian occupiers with an FPV drone in the Stepnohirsk community of Zaporizhia region.

Tags: #fedorov #injured #attack

MORE ABOUT

10:39 19.09.2025
Russia carries out 376 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

Russia carries out 376 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhia region in past day – authorities

09:43 19.09.2025
Enemy drone, artillery strikes spark fires in Pavlohrad, Nikopol regions

Enemy drone, artillery strikes spark fires in Pavlohrad, Nikopol regions

09:34 19.09.2025
Unexploded enemy drone discovered in Shevchenko district of capital - Tkachenko

Unexploded enemy drone discovered in Shevchenko district of capital - Tkachenko

09:24 19.09.2025
Number of victims as result of enemy attack on Vozdvyzhivka in Zaporizhia region grows to four

Number of victims as result of enemy attack on Vozdvyzhivka in Zaporizhia region grows to four

12:43 18.09.2025
Russians report drone attack on Gazprom complex in Salavat, plant on fire

Russians report drone attack on Gazprom complex in Salavat, plant on fire

10:01 18.09.2025
Military recruitment official detained after multiple accidents injure police inspector

Military recruitment official detained after multiple accidents injure police inspector

09:13 18.09.2025
Russians attack 18 settlements in Zaporizhia region - Fedorov

Russians attack 18 settlements in Zaporizhia region - Fedorov

10:55 17.09.2025
URCS personnel injured in Russian drone attack

URCS personnel injured in Russian drone attack

09:14 17.09.2025
Power outages disrupt Ukrainian train services following Russian attacks

Power outages disrupt Ukrainian train services following Russian attacks

15:56 16.09.2025
Twenty people already known to have been injured in night attack on Zaporizhia, incl four children – regional administration

Twenty people already known to have been injured in night attack on Zaporizhia, incl four children – regional administration

HOT NEWS

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal says Ukraine will soon produce 1,000 interceptor drones daily

LATEST

Lithuanian FM arrives in Kyiv

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company ships first batch of medicines to Libya

Networks of Kryvy Rih CHPP are 60% ready for autumn-winter period – Kuleba

Reps of Defense Ministry, German company FFG discuss localizing armored vehicle repairs in Ukraine

Umerov says Ukraine's strategy to prevent Russians from maneuvering on front

Trump: Russia-Ukraine war settlement most difficult thing for me, relationship between Putin and Zelenskyy horrible

Poroshenko takes big batch of aid to front: drones, armored medevacs, excavators and electronic warfare equipment

Zelenskyy: Russia not listening to President Trump's position on ending killings

Dutch Minister calls on working Ukrainian men to provide their own housing

Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralize 71 enemy drones last night, with hits in six locations recorded, attack continues

AD
AD