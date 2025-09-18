Ukraine elected to governing bodies of UN Universal Postal Union – MFA

Ukraine was elected to the governing bodies of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) on Thursday - the Administrative Council and the Postal Operations Council, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported.

“Ukraine has just been elected to the governing bodies of the Universal Postal Union — the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council. We are grateful to all member states for their trust. Ukraine’s expertise will contribute to advancing digital transformation, strengthening operational capabilities in crisis situations, and improving global postal networks,” he said on X.

He noted that Russia and Belarus again lost the UPU elections.

“Symbolically, Russia and Belarus have again failed to win seats. The aggressor state and its accomplice have no place in governing bodies of international organizations,” Sybiha summed up.

The minister thanked JSC Ukrposhta’s CEO Igor Smelyansky and the entire team “for joint efforts in achieving this result.”