Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:54 18.09.2025

Ukraine elected to governing bodies of UN Universal Postal Union – MFA

1 min read
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of UN Universal Postal Union – MFA

Ukraine was elected to the governing bodies of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) on Thursday - the Administrative Council and the Postal Operations Council, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported.

“Ukraine has just been elected to the governing bodies of the Universal Postal Union — the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council. We are grateful to all member states for their trust. Ukraine’s expertise will contribute to advancing digital transformation, strengthening operational capabilities in crisis situations, and improving global postal networks,” he said on X.

He noted that Russia and Belarus again lost the UPU elections.

“Symbolically, Russia and Belarus have again failed to win seats. The aggressor state and its accomplice have no place in governing bodies of international organizations,” Sybiha summed up.

The minister thanked JSC Ukrposhta’s CEO Igor Smelyansky and the entire team “for joint efforts in achieving this result.”

 

Tags: #un #fao

MORE ABOUT

20:19 15.09.2025
Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

14:34 11.09.2025
Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

19:55 09.09.2025
Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

20:54 08.09.2025
UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

20:12 28.08.2025
Ukraine to organize important events on sidelines of 80th session of UNGA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to organize important events on sidelines of 80th session of UNGA – Zelenskyy

13:04 19.08.2025
Ukrainian rights groups appeal to UN over Russian occupation violations

Ukrainian rights groups appeal to UN over Russian occupation violations

12:09 09.07.2025
UN Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine calls for submissions

UN Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine calls for submissions

20:52 30.06.2025
Ukraine sees significant increase in civilian casualties, human rights violations in recent months – UN

Ukraine sees significant increase in civilian casualties, human rights violations in recent months – UN

18:22 30.06.2025
Russia’s crimes documented by UN mission require intl response – MFA

Russia’s crimes documented by UN mission require intl response – MFA

13:56 26.06.2025
Ukraine calls for UN reform, limiting veto power in cases of aggression, genocide and war crimes – Sybiha

Ukraine calls for UN reform, limiting veto power in cases of aggression, genocide and war crimes – Sybiha

HOT NEWS

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Central Election Commission recognizes Tetiana Chornovil as elected Ukrainian MP

Bodies of 1,000 victims repatriated to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

More than 170 square km, nine settlements liberated since start of Dobropillia counteroffensive – Zelenskyy

Shmyhal says Ukraine will soon produce 1,000 interceptor drones daily

LATEST

Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

FSB agent who led Russian Interior Ministry during occupation of Kherson sentenced to life in absentia

Svyrydenko, WB director discuss ways to support Ukraine

Over 307,000 occupiers neutralized since start of year

Cabinet proposes to regulate principles of biosafety, biosecurity in Ukraine

Ireland provides Ukraine with 34 vehicles, 3 robots for demining

Zelenskyy invites Qatar to participate in summit on return of Ukrainian children in New York

Russia’s population may decline by at least 25% in next 50 years

Trump: Situation moving towards Third World War, but now that is no longer case

Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

AD
AD