Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:58 18.09.2025

Ukraine and Poland to sign drone cooperation agreement - defense minister

2 min read
Polish Defense Minister Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has said that during his visit to Kyiv, an agreement on cooperation between the ministries of defense of Poland and Ukraine will be signed.

"We will sign an agreement on cooperation between the ministries, as well as on acquiring drone control skills. The negotiations will concern the development of joint industry initiatives. I think that the Poles are very much looking forward to this - after such enormous efforts aimed at helping the population," the press service of the Polish Defense Ministry quotes the minister as saying.

"Another issue is improving the skills of our troops based on the experience in Ukraine," he said, adding "The implementation of lessons learned on the new battlefield is crucial for the transformation of the Polish Armed Forces and for the transformation of NATO as a whole. Another important element is the development of the NATO-Ukraine JATEC Analytical, Training and Educational Center in Bydgoszcz."

According to the head of the Polish department, in addition to meeting with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, he will soon hold talks with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

"A whole series of discussions about what we can do together to protect ourselves, support each other and acquire new skills. We - to apply the lessons learned from the war in Ukraine. And Ukraine - to be attractive to the Western world. Because the worst that can happen is Ukraine's return to Moscow," Kosiniak-Kamysz said, adding adding that he began his visit to Kyiv on Thursday with Deputy Minister of Defense Pawel Zalewski, representatives of the Polish Armed Forces.

Tags: #defense_minister_polish #ukraine #władysław_kosiniak_kamysz #agreement

