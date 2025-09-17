DFC and Ukraine announce $150 mln initial capital for US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced the allocation of $75 million in initial capital to the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund and Ukraine to accelerate the fund’s investments in critical minerals, hydrocarbons and related infrastructure in Ukraine.

“DFC’s seed capital equity investment will be matched by the Ukrainian government, for a combined total of $150 million…The capital will support the initial investment stage ahead of the gradual Ukrainian royalty contributions to the fund,” the DFC said on its website.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram emphasized that the first in focus are projects in the energy sector, infrastructure and the field of critical minerals.

"From today we can declare: operational work has started... We aim to implement three projects by the end of 2026," she wrote.

According to her, it is important that the fund be built on the principle of equality: Ukraine assumes the same financial obligations as the American side, and this emphasizes that in Kyiv the fund is viewed as a joint instrument of recovery and long-term cooperation.

"This starting capital has additional meaning for us: American investments can become a reliable guarantee of security for both Ukraine and American business in our country," Svyrydenko indicated.

“By deploying this initial capital, we aim to catalyze private sector investments in Ukraine through the fund’s investments, to rebuild critical infrastructure, unlock natural resources, and generate economic prosperity for the United States and Ukraine. This investment underscores DFC’s partnership with Ukraine to help advance the country’s recovery and both our countries’ access to critical natural resources essential to safeguarding national security,” said Conor Coleman, DFC’s Head of Investments and Chief of Staff.

Ukrainian Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev emphasized that the partnership between the two countries will reduce risks in global supply chains and mobilize private capital to consolidate Ukraine’s reconstruction and security.

DFC recalled that the fund will prioritize investments in natural resources, energy, infrastructure, and critical mineral supply chains that are important for advancing U.S. economic prosperity and vital to the national interests of both the United States and Ukraine.