Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
18:33 12.09.2025

First stages of Peretyn logistics park with investments of UAH 1.3 bln to be put into operation by year end – developer

The first stages of the Peretyn logistics park (Malekhiv village, Lviv region), investments in which amounted to UAH 1.3 billion, will be put into operation by the end of 2025, the developer of the project Alterra Group reported.

"Eight stages of warehouse space and two stages of retail space are planned for operation. The first ones will be commissioned this year, and the next ones by mid-2026. According to Alterra Group estimates, the total investment volume is UAH 1.3 billion. For investors, this means a payback of seven to nine years," the company's press release states.

According to the report, the total area of ​​the logistics park is 51,000 sq m. The facility combines the Obriy retail park and warehouses with an area of ​​​​from 89 sq m to 13,000 sq m.

The first residents of the retail park were Epicenter, Nova Poshta, Jysk, Sinsay, and Aurora.

Alterra Group expects that the new logistics center will create more than 700 jobs.

According to Opendatabot, Alterra Group LLC was established in 2016, the ultimate beneficiary is Dmytro Kovalchuk. The company's portfolio includes nine projects, including 107,800 sq m already put into operation, and 108,900 sq m will be ready in 2025.

According to the results of 2024, the company received UAH 236.9 million in revenue, which twice exceeded the figure for 2023, and reduced its net loss by 1.7 times - to UAH 699,300.

09:41 09.09.2025
Cabinet simplifies procedures for importing equipment for projects involving significant investments

15:33 06.09.2025
Strategic Investment Council approves Unified Project Portfolio of Public Investments for 2026 worth UAH 11.4 trl

19:51 29.08.2025
Unified Portfolio-2026 approved by Investment Council consists of 89 projects, 60 public investment programs - Economy Ministry

20:41 25.08.2025
Demand for portfolio investments in residential real estate in Ukraine returning – experts

20:14 20.08.2025
Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

12:47 05.08.2025
Lviv prepares to host the Ukrainian Wind Energy Forum 2025

14:46 02.08.2025
Shmyhal announces increase in investment in Ukrainian drones: decision on redistribution of funds approved

16:43 25.07.2025
Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs, Platform of Humanitarian NGOs raise about EUR 5.4 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

20:39 10.07.2025
IFC confirms EUR5 mln investment in Flyer One Ventures Fund V at URC2025

15:16 10.07.2025
Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

