First stages of Peretyn logistics park with investments of UAH 1.3 bln to be put into operation by year end – developer

The first stages of the Peretyn logistics park (Malekhiv village, Lviv region), investments in which amounted to UAH 1.3 billion, will be put into operation by the end of 2025, the developer of the project Alterra Group reported.

"Eight stages of warehouse space and two stages of retail space are planned for operation. The first ones will be commissioned this year, and the next ones by mid-2026. According to Alterra Group estimates, the total investment volume is UAH 1.3 billion. For investors, this means a payback of seven to nine years," the company's press release states.

According to the report, the total area of ​​the logistics park is 51,000 sq m. The facility combines the Obriy retail park and warehouses with an area of ​​​​from 89 sq m to 13,000 sq m.

The first residents of the retail park were Epicenter, Nova Poshta, Jysk, Sinsay, and Aurora.

Alterra Group expects that the new logistics center will create more than 700 jobs.

According to Opendatabot, Alterra Group LLC was established in 2016, the ultimate beneficiary is Dmytro Kovalchuk. The company's portfolio includes nine projects, including 107,800 sq m already put into operation, and 108,900 sq m will be ready in 2025.

According to the results of 2024, the company received UAH 236.9 million in revenue, which twice exceeded the figure for 2023, and reduced its net loss by 1.7 times - to UAH 699,300.