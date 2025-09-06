Strategic Investment Council approves Unified Project Portfolio of Public Investments for 2026 worth UAH 11.4 trl

The Strategic Investment Council approved the Unified Project Portfolio of Public Investments of the State for 2026 for 149 initiatives with an estimated total cost of UAH 11.4 trillion.

According to information on the website of the Ministry of Finance, of all approved projects, 75 initiatives are based on existing ones (continued from 2025) with an estimated cost of about UAH 1 trillion.

The remaining 74 projects are new (submitted for the first time), their estimated cost is about UAH 10.4 trillion.

The Ministry of Finance emphasized that the indicated amounts are the total estimated cost of the initiatives, and not the financing plan for 2026 alone. The Unified Project Portfolio of Public Investments itself provides the basis for initiatives to apply for full or partial financing from the state budget in 2026 and subsequent budget periods.

In terms of sectors, 40 projects (26 programs and 14 projects) will be implemented in the field of municipal infrastructure and services (Ministry of Development), 39 (6 programs and 33 projects) - in the field of transport (Ministry of Development). Some 25 projects will be implemented in the energy sector, 22 (11 programs and the same number of projects) in healthcare, 10 initiatives (8 programs and 2 projects) will be developed in the field of education and science.

In addition, four programs will concern housing (the Ministry of Development), 2 programs and 2 projects will be developed for the social sphere (the Ministry of Social Affairs), 2 programs will be initiated in the field of environment (the Ministry of Economy), one program will be implemented within the framework of public services and digitalization (the Ministry of Digital Transformation), one project - in public finances (the Ministry of Finance) and another project - in legal activities and judicial proceedings (the Ministry of Justice).