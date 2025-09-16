Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:14 16.09.2025

URCS helps eliminate consequences of Russian UAV attack in Fastiv district

2 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided on assistance at the scene of the liquidation of the Russian UAV attack in the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region.

"The Kyiv regional rapid response unit of the URCS and the rapid response unit of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross, together with rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, are working at the scene of the liquidation of the fire in the Fastiv district," URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Volunteers have set up a URCS aid station, where comprehensive support for rescuers is currently being provided. In particular, volunteers are providing firefighters involved in the response with food, drinking water, tea and coffee. The aid station also provides psychological support and first aid.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the liquidation of the fire in a warehouse building in the Fastiv district, which arose as a result of a Russian UAV strike, is currently underway. Significant forces and equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are involved in the work, including aviation and specialized robotics. Information on the damage and possible casualties is being clarified.

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, reported that the territory of a logistics center was hit as a result of a repeated attack by Russian drones on the Kyiv region on Tuesday morning. Kalashnyk did not specify the details of the incident, however, according to information from social networks, it is about the logistics center of Epicenter.

In total, four private houses, a warehouse, 14 trucks and nine passenger cars were damaged in the area.

Tags: #fastiv #urcs

