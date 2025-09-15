Zelenskyy a week before UNGA: We’are cooperating with leaders of European countries to put joint pressure on Russia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about working with leaders of European partner countries to increase pressure on Russia ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting.

"We are planning an active week of our diplomacy at the UN General Assembly, it is important that this week gives impetus to diplomacy. Now, a week before the General Assembly, President Trump will be in Europe. Our very active work with the leaders of European countries continues so that we are all coordinated and actually reach decisions to put pressure on Russia - decisions that will have to be made anyway," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

According to him, the Russian leadership "will perceive as permission to fight" the world's lack of response to their actions, in particular the launch of drones in Poland and the postponement of sanctions and tariffs. "I want to thank the partners who are in strong positions, who are reacting and not waiting. We must act," Zelenskyy added.