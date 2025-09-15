Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:02 15.09.2025

Less than half of Ukraine's religious groups granted critical status – Yelensky

3 min read
Less than half of Ukraine's religious groups granted critical status – Yelensky

The Head of the State Service for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience, Viktor Yelensky, reported that today less than half of the religious organizations that actually operate in Ukraine have been granted the status of critical.

"Clergymen are being protected, or a deferral is being granted to those clergymen who belong to religious organizations that can be recognized as belonging to critical infrastructure. And there are criteria there. And these criteria do not include not only religious communities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), but also religious communities that are not included in the list of non-profit organizations, or those where religious communities and organizations have not formalized their relations with the Tax Service, have not submitted tax reports," Yelensky said in an interview on the YouTube channel "VICHE."

He noted that today not even half of religious organizations have been recognized as critical, among those that actually operate in Ukraine.

"We recommend that religious organizations meet these criteria. That they do not belong to those organizations whose charters have lost their validity in terms of the name, that they be included in the list of non-profit organizations and that they submit financial statements," he added.

As reported, on December 26, the Cabinet of Ministers provided for the possibility of reserving clergymen of religious organizations in conditions of mobilization. It was established that clergymen are subject to reservation according to the list of positions approved by the State Policy. It was also determined that legal entities - religious organizations are not subject to the requirement for a salary of UAH 20,000, which is for critical enterprises, whose employees can receive military draft deferrals.

On February 5, the State Committee for Social Policy approved the criteria for determining a religious organization as critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the life of the population in a special period, as well as the list of positions of military-liable clergymen subject to reservation for the period of mobilization and wartime.

On June 6, the State Committee for Social Policy approved a list of 7,726 legal entities - religious organizations that are critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the life of the population in a special period.

As of the end of July, almost 2,300 clergymen-leaders of religious organizations had been reserved.

The State Committee for Social Policy intends to initiate opportunities for clergymen to stay for a long time outside Ukraine to carry out pastoral activities among Ukrainian refugees.

Tags: #religious_organizations #critical

MORE ABOUT

11:10 18.02.2025
Business Ombudsman Council develops recommendations to eliminate barriers in restoration of critical infrastructure

Business Ombudsman Council develops recommendations to eliminate barriers in restoration of critical infrastructure

16:22 21.05.2024
Stefanchuk promises to find compromise on inclusion in parliament's agenda bill banning activities in religious organizations associated with Russia

Stefanchuk promises to find compromise on inclusion in parliament's agenda bill banning activities in religious organizations associated with Russia

19:37 28.04.2023
Govt attributes booking of hotels, payment for them and other travel services to critical imports

Govt attributes booking of hotels, payment for them and other travel services to critical imports

12:48 28.12.2022
CC recognizes as constitutional legislative norms requiring full name of religious organizations with governing center located outside of Ukraine to be indicated

CC recognizes as constitutional legislative norms requiring full name of religious organizations with governing center located outside of Ukraine to be indicated

11:07 02.12.2022
Ukrainian govt to introduce bill on impossibility of activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine

Ukrainian govt to introduce bill on impossibility of activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia in Ukraine

12:39 29.03.2022
Rada proposes to ban religious organizations whose control center located in aggressor state

Rada proposes to ban religious organizations whose control center located in aggressor state

14:16 06.03.2022
State starts placing state orders for enterprises to meet critical needs – Shmyhal

State starts placing state orders for enterprises to meet critical needs – Shmyhal

15:57 01.03.2022
Critical cargo carriers cross border without restrictions – Infrastructure Ministry

Critical cargo carriers cross border without restrictions – Infrastructure Ministry

HOT NEWS

Starlink satellite network gradually resumes operation – Brovdi

USA to impose sanctions against companies from several countries that supply goods to Russia

General Staff: Three of four pipelines in Kupiansk damaged, exit from fourth under control of Defense Forces

Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

LATEST

Статус критически важных предоставлен меньше чем половине религиозных организаций, которые реально действуют в Украине, - Еленский

Ukrainian forces intercept 59 of 84 attack drones, strikes hit 13 sites

Starlink satellite network gradually resumes operation – Brovdi

USF hits 747 Russian targets during day

Euroclear study softer options for managing frozen Russian

Enemy shells Kostiantynivka: at least three dead and six wounded

SBU drones hit two tankers of Russian shadow fleet in port of Primorsk – media

Poroshenko discusses developments in defense industry with Sikorski

Trump says he is ready to impose ‘major sanctions’ against Russia, if NATO countries do same

USA to impose sanctions against companies from several countries that supply goods to Russia

AD
AD