15:57 01.03.2022

Critical cargo carriers cross border without restrictions – Infrastructure Ministry

Drivers carrying out critical transportation are not subject to restrictions when crossing the border, according to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"These are carriers transporting weapons and equipment for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as humanitarian aid and medicines for Ukrainians. Drivers will be allowed to cross the state border, despite the ban on crossing it for those liable for military service," the Ministry of Infrastructure said.

The agreement was reached with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

