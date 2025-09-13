Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:16 13.09.2025

SBU drones hit two tankers of Russian shadow fleet in port of Primorsk – media

1 min read
SBU drones hit two tankers of Russian shadow fleet in port of Primorsk – media

During a special operation of the SBU on September 11 in the Russian port of Primorsk, two Russian tankers were damaged at once - Kusto and Cai Yun, writes Reuters, citing industry sources and the Ukrainian military.

These vessels belong to the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation and sail under the flag of the Seychelles.

As noted, after the strike by the SBU drones, the largest Russian port for the export of oil products in the Baltic Sea suspended operations. The scale of damage to the pumping station, which, in addition to the tankers, was also attacked, is currently unknown.

According to experts, the trade turnover of Primorsk reaches $100 million daily.

Tags: #sbu #primorsk

MORE ABOUT

15:59 12.09.2025
Non-existent lyceums registered in Kyiv for fictitious employment of conscripts - SBU

Non-existent lyceums registered in Kyiv for fictitious employment of conscripts - SBU

15:12 12.09.2025
Drones attack Russian oil export hub in Primorsk on Baltic Sea - SBU

Drones attack Russian oil export hub in Primorsk on Baltic Sea - SBU

17:44 08.09.2025
Kharkiv police officers hand over two captured tanks to AFU

Kharkiv police officers hand over two captured tanks to AFU

14:10 08.09.2025
Law enforcement officers detain criminal group that terrorized Carpathian region

Law enforcement officers detain criminal group that terrorized Carpathian region

10:45 08.09.2025
Detained NABU officer part of Russian agent network – SBU

Detained NABU officer part of Russian agent network – SBU

18:46 02.09.2025
SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

18:35 02.09.2025
Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

18:49 01.09.2025
SBU reports suspicion against Kadyrov for ordering use of Ukrainian POWs as ‘human shield’

SBU reports suspicion against Kadyrov for ordering use of Ukrainian POWs as ‘human shield’

13:39 01.09.2025
Lviv SBU chief confirms working 'Russian trace' version in Parubiy murder

Lviv SBU chief confirms working 'Russian trace' version in Parubiy murder

10:58 01.09.2025
Ex-soldier from Odesa caught planning attacks for enemy – SBU

Ex-soldier from Odesa caught planning attacks for enemy – SBU

HOT NEWS

USA to impose sanctions against companies from several countries that supply goods to Russia

General Staff: Three of four pipelines in Kupiansk damaged, exit from fourth under control of Defense Forces

Polish FM unable to confirm Russian drones tried to attack logistics center in Rzeszów

Zelenskyy calls for finding way to influence China to use their influence on Russia to end war

Zelenskyy tells Sikorski: Ukraine ready to assist in training Polish troops

LATEST

Euroclear study softer options for managing frozen Russian

Enemy shells Kostiantynivka: at least three dead and six wounded

Poroshenko discusses developments in defense industry with Sikorski

Trump says he is ready to impose ‘major sanctions’ against Russia, if NATO countries do same

USA to impose sanctions against companies from several countries that supply goods to Russia

General Staff: Three of four pipelines in Kupiansk damaged, exit from fourth under control of Defense Forces

Polish Sejm adopts new law on assistance to Ukrainians after Nawrocki's veto

Ukraine expects Mexico, Peru and Ecuador to join Intl Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children

USA to propose G7 mechanism for confiscation of frozen Russian assets

Six injured in Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling during day

AD
AD