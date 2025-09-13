SBU drones hit two tankers of Russian shadow fleet in port of Primorsk – media

During a special operation of the SBU on September 11 in the Russian port of Primorsk, two Russian tankers were damaged at once - Kusto and Cai Yun, writes Reuters, citing industry sources and the Ukrainian military.

These vessels belong to the "shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation and sail under the flag of the Seychelles.

As noted, after the strike by the SBU drones, the largest Russian port for the export of oil products in the Baltic Sea suspended operations. The scale of damage to the pumping station, which, in addition to the tankers, was also attacked, is currently unknown.

According to experts, the trade turnover of Primorsk reaches $100 million daily.