20:13 12.09.2025

Sybiha: Denmark is first in world in terms of amount of aid provided to Ukraine in proportion to its own GDP

Denmark is the first in the world in terms of the amount of aid provided to Ukraine in proportion to its own gross domestic product - 2.9%, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"The example of Denmark's leadership is inspiring. Denmark is the first in the world in terms of the amount of aid provided to Ukraine in proportion to its own gross domestic product - 2.9%. Moreover, 9 billion out of almost 10 is military aid," he said at a press conference with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Kyiv.

Sybiha also emphasized that the Danish model has become an example for other partners who are actively investing in the Ukrainian defense industry.

"And it's not always easy to be the first. This is about our Danish friends, who were the first to launch this extremely successful model with its subsequent very successful development," Sybiha added.

In addition, the minister recalled that the Danish model was actually enshrined in NATO's Hague Declaration.

