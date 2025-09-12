Denmark launches Ukraine Transition Program for 3 years with budget of EUR 375 mln

Denmark is launching a systemic integration project for Ukraine - Ukraine Transition Program - for three years with a budget of EUR 375 million, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"Today, Lars will officially launch the new Ukraine Transition Program: this is a systemic integration project for Ukraine for three years with a budget of EUR 375 million. Three key areas - supporting resilience and early recovery, energy security, transition to green energy, and developing democratic institutions," he said at a press conference with his Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Kyiv.

According to Rasmussen, this new program "is actually the largest and most ambitious contractual in the history of Danish development assistance."

"The budget is EUR 375 million. The concept of this program is very clear: to increase Ukraine's resilience and its ability to meet the urgent basic needs of its population, support the transition to a green economy and improve the framework conditions for private sector development, as well as promote democratic and institutional reforms necessary for EU accession, which is one of the priorities of the Danish presidency," the Danish minister emphasized.