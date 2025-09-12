Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:38 12.09.2025

Investigation against MP Shevchenko in fraud case completed

2 min read
Investigation against MP Shevchenko in fraud case completed
Photo: https://t.me/pgo_gov_ua

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on suspicion of fraud by a Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the 9th convocation (Part 4, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been completed under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

The name of the MP, his party and faction affiliation are not specified, but the circumstances of the case indicate that we are talking about Yevhen Shevchenko.

"In 2021, the people's representative, using his connections with the political leadership of the Republic of Belarus, organized the conclusion of a contract for the supply of mineral fertilizers between individual business entities. Acting in collusion with unidentified persons, he provided supplier companies with false information about the alleged refusal of the Belarusian Railways to agree on transportation due to the inconsistency of tank cars. The suspect offered to solve the problem and demanded to conclude a contract for the provision of legal assistance with a specific individual entrepreneur - his son," the PGO said on Telegram on Friday.

From December 2021 to February 2022, UAH 14.5 million was transferred to the account of this individual entrepreneur for alleged legal services that were not actually provided. "The MP seized funds in particularly large amounts by deception," the PGO said.

The defense has been provided with materials for review, after which the indictment will be sent to the court for consideration on the merits.

Shevchenko has been in custody for high treason since November 2024. After February 24, 2022, the people's deputy massively distributed fake Kremlin propaganda, in which he called on Ukrainians to lay down their arms before the occupiers and tried to discredit the Defense Forces, on the basis of which he was notified of additional suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

In July, the people's deputy received a new suspicion under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #shevchenko #criminal_proceedings #investigation

MORE ABOUT

10:32 06.08.2025
Prosecutors investigate Russian soldiers' shooting of civilian in Donetsk region

Prosecutors investigate Russian soldiers' shooting of civilian in Donetsk region

13:57 30.07.2025
NABU: 71 current and former MPs served with notices of suspicion from 2016 to 2025

NABU: 71 current and former MPs served with notices of suspicion from 2016 to 2025

12:49 26.07.2025
MP Herashchenko: Police launch proceedings on censorship at telethon after journalist Lesnoy's claims

MP Herashchenko: Police launch proceedings on censorship at telethon after journalist Lesnoy's claims

14:59 11.07.2025
MP Shevchenko notified of suspicion in tens of millions fraud, involvement of former minister Kubrakov in this crime being investigated

MP Shevchenko notified of suspicion in tens of millions fraud, involvement of former minister Kubrakov in this crime being investigated

19:16 06.05.2025
Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

17:27 28.01.2025
Olenivka colony management deliberately committed actions that led to even greater losses of Ukrainian prisoners – investigation

Olenivka colony management deliberately committed actions that led to even greater losses of Ukrainian prisoners – investigation

19:44 24.01.2025
MIHR investigation into crash of Il-76 over Belgorod: Fact of POWs being on board remains unconfirmed

MIHR investigation into crash of Il-76 over Belgorod: Fact of POWs being on board remains unconfirmed

18:07 06.01.2025
Investigation launched into execution of two Ukrainian POWs by enemy in Donetsk region – PGO

Investigation launched into execution of two Ukrainian POWs by enemy in Donetsk region – PGO

14:25 27.12.2024
Sybiha calls for impartial investigation into AZAL plane crash to hold guilty accountable, prevent Russia from lying

Sybiha calls for impartial investigation into AZAL plane crash to hold guilty accountable, prevent Russia from lying

19:33 15.11.2024
Court takes into custody MP Shevchenko, suspected of treason

Court takes into custody MP Shevchenko, suspected of treason

HOT NEWS

European Commission allocates another EUR 40 mln to Ukraine to help it get through winter

Unmanned systems hit 754 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Zelenskyy on drones in Poland: The worst thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea

Ukrainian Su-27 pilot killed in action – General Staff

Russia wants escalation, not interested in peace - Finnish President

LATEST

Zelenskyy discusses with Danish Foreign Minister continuation of defense assistance

SBI exposes law enforcement officer smuggling draft dodgers to Moldova border

Ukraine establishes annual Electronic Warfare Troops Day on September 12

Missile remains with warhead discovered in Kyiv region sunflower field

New Zealand imposes sanctions against Russian unit involved in cyberattacks on Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Non-existent lyceums registered in Kyiv for fictitious employment of conscripts - SBU

SAPO requests HACC to recognize UAH 3 mln in assets of Dpy Minister of Health Kuzin as unfounded

US calls on EU countries to completely abandon Russian energy, nuclear technologies

Ukraine expects partners to continue pressure on Russia's shadow fleet infrastructure – Zelenskyy

Invaders advance in Dnipropetrovsk region without capturing a single village - DeepState

AD
AD