Investigation against MP Shevchenko in fraud case completed

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on suspicion of fraud by a Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the 9th convocation (Part 4, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been completed under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

The name of the MP, his party and faction affiliation are not specified, but the circumstances of the case indicate that we are talking about Yevhen Shevchenko.

"In 2021, the people's representative, using his connections with the political leadership of the Republic of Belarus, organized the conclusion of a contract for the supply of mineral fertilizers between individual business entities. Acting in collusion with unidentified persons, he provided supplier companies with false information about the alleged refusal of the Belarusian Railways to agree on transportation due to the inconsistency of tank cars. The suspect offered to solve the problem and demanded to conclude a contract for the provision of legal assistance with a specific individual entrepreneur - his son," the PGO said on Telegram on Friday.

From December 2021 to February 2022, UAH 14.5 million was transferred to the account of this individual entrepreneur for alleged legal services that were not actually provided. "The MP seized funds in particularly large amounts by deception," the PGO said.

The defense has been provided with materials for review, after which the indictment will be sent to the court for consideration on the merits.

Shevchenko has been in custody for high treason since November 2024. After February 24, 2022, the people's deputy massively distributed fake Kremlin propaganda, in which he called on Ukrainians to lay down their arms before the occupiers and tried to discredit the Defense Forces, on the basis of which he was notified of additional suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

In July, the people's deputy received a new suspicion under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.