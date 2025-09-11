Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:00 11.09.2025

Ukrainian MFA calls on Slovakia not to remove responsibility from Russia for its drones' intrusion into Poland

2 min read

The intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace is a deliberate escalation on the part of the Russian Federation, and Russia should not be relieved of responsibility for this, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi told journalists in response to a request to comment on the statement by Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, who called the fall of drones in Poland an escalation and expressed hope that these drones "should have ended up on Ukrainian territory."

"Such a massive crossing of the border by Russian drones could not have been accidental - this is an absolutely deliberate escalation on the part of Russia. This is how it is described in Poland and other partner countries. We call on the Slovak side not to remove responsibility from Moscow with inappropriate doubts and to recognize reality as it is, and not as one ‘would like to believe in.’ This is the reality of Russian aggression, which threatens all of Europe, and which Putin is already trying to expand beyond Ukraine," Tykhyi noted.

He stressed that the Russian Federation "has no right to launch drones and missiles either at Poland, Ukraine, Slovakia or any other country."

"Every adequate European government should now think about how to stop Russia and end the war together with Ukraine, and not how to justify Russian escalation. Realistic steps to end the war require increased consolidated pressure on Moscow, which refuses peace, a complete cut-off of war financing for the Russian Federation, strengthening Ukraine and cooperation of Ukraine's air defense capabilities and partners to shoot down Russian drones and missiles," said the representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, the Slovak News Agency (TASR) reported that in a conversation with journalists before a government meeting on Wednesday, Blanar called the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones a serious deterioration and escalation of the situation, while calling for peace talks and the establishment of peace in Ukraine.

"I want to believe that the drones that entered Polish territory were drones that were not there to attack Poland, but were meant to end up on Ukrainian territory," Blanar added.

