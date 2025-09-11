Polish, Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staffs deepening cooperation, incl in fight against drones

Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, General Wiesław Kukuła, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky discussed the rules for exchanging information on air threats and opportunities for cooperation in the field of implementing technologies in modern warfare, the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces said.

"Today, General Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, held talks with General Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Polish Armed Forces said on the X social network on Thursday.

It is reported that the key subject of the conversation was "the rules for exchanging information about air threats and the possibilities of cooperation in the field of implementing technologies and operational use of unmanned reconnaissance and strike systems within the framework of the droneization [use of drones for surveillance, targeting and tactical support] of the battlefield." "Poland remains a solidary ally of Ukraine and is ready to continue to provide it with support in order to jointly resist Russian aggression," the Polish Armed Forces said.