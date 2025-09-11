Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he believes that psychologically the incident with their drones carried out by the Russians on the territory of Poland resembles the situation with Crimea.

"In my opinion, the scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea. Psychologically, how is it different? It's just that now is a technological war. Now you just don't need little green men who have entered your territory," he said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv.

According to the president, today UAVs performed the same role on the territory of Poland.