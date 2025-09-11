Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:36 11.09.2025

Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

1 min read
Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he believes that psychologically the incident with their drones carried out by the Russians on the territory of Poland resembles the situation with Crimea.

"In my opinion, the scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea. Psychologically, how is it different? It's just that now is a technological war. Now you just don't need little green men who have entered your territory," he said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Kyiv.

According to the president, today UAVs performed the same role on the territory of Poland.

Tags: #drones #poland

MORE ABOUT

14:40 11.09.2025
Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

12:51 11.09.2025
Polish drone strike tests NATO, aims to distract from Russian war crimes - Shmyhal

Polish drone strike tests NATO, aims to distract from Russian war crimes - Shmyhal

10:56 11.09.2025
Poland restricts air traffic along borders with Belarus and Ukraine

Poland restricts air traffic along borders with Belarus and Ukraine

10:25 11.09.2025
Ukrainian drones hit over 60,000 targets in August – Syrsky

Ukrainian drones hit over 60,000 targets in August – Syrsky

20:15 10.09.2025
Rutte on incident in Poland: Allies are resolved to defend every inch of Allied territory, ready to step up support for Ukraine

Rutte on incident in Poland: Allies are resolved to defend every inch of Allied territory, ready to step up support for Ukraine

19:52 10.09.2025
Sikorski responds to Orban: Withdraw your veto on starting Ukraine's EU accession negotiations

Sikorski responds to Orban: Withdraw your veto on starting Ukraine's EU accession negotiations

19:29 10.09.2025
Sybiha calls invasion of their drones into Polish territory as 'new phase' of Russian armed aggression

Sybiha calls invasion of their drones into Polish territory as 'new phase' of Russian armed aggression

14:34 10.09.2025
Rutte confirms Poland has requested consultations under Article 4 of NATO Treaty

Rutte confirms Poland has requested consultations under Article 4 of NATO Treaty

12:45 10.09.2025
Dutch F-35s' involvement in intercepting Russian drones over Poland officially confirmed

Dutch F-35s' involvement in intercepting Russian drones over Poland officially confirmed

12:02 10.09.2025
Violations of Polish airspace recorded, four drones likely shot down - Tusk on Russian attack

Violations of Polish airspace recorded, four drones likely shot down - Tusk on Russian attack

HOT NEWS

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

Poland drone launch may aim to block Ukrainian air defense deliveries – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Kellogg arrives in Kyiv - media

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

URCS opens vocational college

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

Poland drone launch may aim to block Ukrainian air defense deliveries – Zelenskyy

Third of Ukrainian teens anxious during study, need psychological support - survey

UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

Lublin Triangle calls for coordinated response to Russian drone incursion

UAV hits enterprise in Chernihiv, causes fire

AD
AD