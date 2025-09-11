Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:51 11.09.2025

Polish drone strike tests NATO, aims to distract from Russian war crimes - Shmyhal

2 min read
Polish drone strike tests NATO, aims to distract from Russian war crimes - Shmyhal
Photo: https://t.me/ministry_of_defense_ua

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that he believes that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace was a "test" of NATO's reaction. He stated this in an interview with Sky News.

"From my point of view, it was like a signal, it was an attempt to test NATO members, how NATO would react, how Poland would react, to take measures, how much time it would take to react. So, this is Russia's strategy - to be ready for war with NATO, and they continue to implement their doctrine to keep all European countries under constant attack in all different spheres - in the information, disinformation, social, political, religious, and now even in the military sphere, attacking Polish territory," Shmyhal said.

However, Shmyhal noted that in addition to the military reasons for the incursion of drones into Poland, another probable reason was an attempt to shift the emphasis from the attacks and war crimes in Ukraine.

"In recent weeks, Russia has committed a huge number of war crimes, crimes of aggression that are taking place in Ukraine. They killed children every day and every night. Two days ago, they killed a mother and a child. They killed 25 people in Kyiv, four of them children. They killed 21 pensioners in the Donetsk region yesterday during our meeting in Ramstein. And this was a deliberate attack with a guided bomb, actually on a group of pensioners who were waiting for their pensions. So, this is a war crime. And now Russia is shifting the emphasis and is shifting the emphasis of the world community, the world community from this war crime to an attack on Poland with the help of decoy drones," the minister explained.

These events, he is convinced, indicate that Russia has no intention of stopping its attacks.

"Russia intends to check how NATO will react, which means that Russia continues to prepare for a possible war with NATO countries," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #uavs #nato #poland

MORE ABOUT

14:36 11.09.2025
Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

12:47 11.09.2025
UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

UK, Ukraine sign agreement on exchange of technologies in production of UAVs

10:56 11.09.2025
Poland restricts air traffic along borders with Belarus and Ukraine

Poland restricts air traffic along borders with Belarus and Ukraine

09:35 11.09.2025
Defense Forces shoot down 62 enemy UAVs

Defense Forces shoot down 62 enemy UAVs

20:15 10.09.2025
Rutte on incident in Poland: Allies are resolved to defend every inch of Allied territory, ready to step up support for Ukraine

Rutte on incident in Poland: Allies are resolved to defend every inch of Allied territory, ready to step up support for Ukraine

19:52 10.09.2025
Sikorski responds to Orban: Withdraw your veto on starting Ukraine's EU accession negotiations

Sikorski responds to Orban: Withdraw your veto on starting Ukraine's EU accession negotiations

19:36 10.09.2025
Merz after NATO discussion of Russia's actions against Poland: NATO is and remains ready for defense

Merz after NATO discussion of Russia's actions against Poland: NATO is and remains ready for defense

19:29 10.09.2025
Sybiha calls invasion of their drones into Polish territory as 'new phase' of Russian armed aggression

Sybiha calls invasion of their drones into Polish territory as 'new phase' of Russian armed aggression

19:08 10.09.2025
Sybiha: Russian aggression already affects almost all neighbors, hushing up won't work now

Sybiha: Russian aggression already affects almost all neighbors, hushing up won't work now

16:35 10.09.2025
US Ambassador to NATO: We will defend every inch of NATO territory

US Ambassador to NATO: We will defend every inch of NATO territory

HOT NEWS

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Scariest thing is that this attack is similar to Crimea - Zelenskyy on drones in Poland

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

LATEST

Kellogg arrives in Kyiv - media

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

URCS opens vocational college

Ukraine working on new US meeting format based on Coalition of the Willing – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers neighbors joint program to finance interceptor drone production – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces two summits on the sidelines of the UNGA in NYC

Poland drone launch may aim to block Ukrainian air defense deliveries – Zelenskyy

Third of Ukrainian teens anxious during study, need psychological support - survey

Lublin Triangle calls for coordinated response to Russian drone incursion

UAV hits enterprise in Chernihiv, causes fire

AD
AD