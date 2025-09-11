Poland restricts air traffic along borders with Belarus and Ukraine

Air traffic restrictions have been introduced in the eastern part of Poland along the borders with Belarus and Ukraine, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) has said.

"At the request of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces, air traffic restrictions will be introduced in the eastern part of Poland in the EP R129 zone from September 10 to December 9, 2025," the report said.

According to the schedules presented by PANSA, the EP R129 zone affects the border with Belarus and Ukraine along its entire length.

A complete ban on flights is in effect at night, with the exception of military aviation. A 24-hour ban on flights of civilian unmanned aerial vehicles is also being introduced.

"The restriction is being introduced to ensure state security," PANSA reported.