11:40 10.09.2025

We discuss possibility of invoking Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty - Nawrocki

Polish President Karol Nawrocki said on Wednesday after the Russian drone attack that during an emergency meeting of the country's National Security Bureau, the possibility of applying Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty was discussed (Article 4 provides for mutual consultations between NATO member states when, in the opinion of any of them, there is a threat to the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties, which prompts the start of official consultations - IF-U).

"The operation in Polish airspace has been completed. I learned about the whole situation at around 3 a.m. I am constantly in touch with the Ministry of National Defense, General Klisz and General Kukula. After conducting an analysis, I decided to visit the Operational Command Center of the Armed Forces, where General Klisz provided me with comprehensive information. I also met there with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and decided to organize a special meeting at the National Security Bureau at 6:30 a.m.," the Office of the President of Poland quoted Nawrocki as saying in a message on X.

According to the Polish President, the possibility of applying Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty was discussed during this meeting.

"During this meeting, we discussed the possibility of applying Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty. This discussion also raised the issue of the need to strengthen Poland's anti-drone defense. I received a report from General Kukula, who said that within 48 hours the Polish army will have a full analysis of what happened," said Nawrocki.

