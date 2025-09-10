Nawrocki convenes meeting of National Security Bureau after drone incursion

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Nawrocki25

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has called a meeting of the National Security Bureau, announced it on X on Wednesday morning.

"Since the violations of the Polish airspace began, I have been in constant contact with the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of National Defense and the top commanders in the Polish Armed Forces. I took part in a meeting of the Operational Command of the Armed Forces. I will hold a meeting at of the NSB, which will be attended by the Prime Minister. The security of our Fatherland is the highest priority and requires close cooperation," Nawrocki said.