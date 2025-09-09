Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:08 09.09.2025

Svyrydenko hands over letter to IMF mission requesting new cooperation program

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko handed over a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission requesting a new cooperation program.

"Ukraine has undergone a record eight reviews under the current program. I am grateful to the IMF for its support throughout all these years of full-scale invasion. However, active hostilities continue, and the draft state budget for 2026 was formed with the expectation that the war is far from over," Svyrydenko said in a Telegram channel on Tuesday, following a meeting with the IMF mission.

According to her, at the meeting she handed over a letter to Chief of IMF mission to Ukraine, Gavin Gray, requesting a new cooperation program that should support Ukraine over the next few years. "And we agreed to continue the necessary consultations between our teams in the coming months in order to obtain a positive decision from the IMF Board of Directors by the end of the year," the prime minister said.

She also reported that during the conversation the parties discussed the 2026 draft state budget.

"Our priority remains unchanged – financing defense and social programs. To do this, we are working on finding domestic resources and mobilizing international financing," Svyrydenko said.

In addition, the parties separately focused on the issues of attracting capital for private sector development, deregulation, and energy restoration.

Tags: #imf #svyrydenko

