There’re already 24 dead, 19 wounded in Yarova due to Russian strike – Emergency Service

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram/

The death toll from the Russian strike on the Ukrposhta mobile post in the village of Yarova in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region on Tuesday has risen to 24, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

"Twenty-four people were killed and 19 more were injured as a result of a cynical Russian airstrike on the village of Yarova in Kramatorsk district. All emergency services were working at the scene. Rescuers transported two wounded from the stabilization point to a medical facility and extinguished a fire that broke out as a result of enemy shelling," the message reads.

As reported, on Tuesday morning, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on a mobile Ukrposhta post office in the village of Yarova. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that more than 20 people who came to collect their pensions were killed. Later, 23 people were reported dead and 18 wounded.