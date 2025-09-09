Czech FM calls for tougher sanctions against Russia, stronger support for Ukraine after Yarova strike

Photo: https://mzv.gov.cz/

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky called for increased sanction pressure on Russia after the Russian attack on the village of Yarova, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region on Tuesday.

“Another coldblooded murder was committed by Russian terrorists in the Donetsk region, where they killed over 20 innocent civilians. It’s time for tougher sanctions, stronger support for Ukraine, and justice for the victims!” Lipavsky said on X.

As reported, on Tuesday morning, Russian troops launched an airstrike on a mobile Ukrposhta post office in the village of Yarova. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reported that more than 20 people who had come to receive pensions were killed. Later, it became known that 23 people were killed.