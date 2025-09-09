Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:33 09.09.2025

Czech FM calls for tougher sanctions against Russia, stronger support for Ukraine after Yarova strike

1 min read
Czech FM calls for tougher sanctions against Russia, stronger support for Ukraine after Yarova strike
Photo: https://mzv.gov.cz/

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky called for increased sanction pressure on Russia after the Russian attack on the village of Yarova, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region on Tuesday.

“Another coldblooded murder was committed by Russian terrorists in the Donetsk region, where they killed over 20 innocent civilians. It’s time for tougher sanctions, stronger support for Ukraine, and justice for the victims!” Lipavsky said on X.

As reported, on Tuesday morning, Russian troops launched an airstrike on a mobile Ukrposhta post office in the village of Yarova. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reported that more than 20 people who had come to receive pensions were killed. Later, it became known that 23 people were killed.

Tags: #yarova #lipavsky #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

16:49 09.09.2025
There’re already 24 dead, 19 wounded in Yarova due to Russian strike – Emergency Service

There’re already 24 dead, 19 wounded in Yarova due to Russian strike – Emergency Service

15:54 09.09.2025
Estonian PM calls for using frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine after Russian strike on Yarova

Estonian PM calls for using frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine after Russian strike on Yarova

15:15 09.09.2025
President of European Council on Yarova attack: Is this what Russia means when it talks about peace?

President of European Council on Yarova attack: Is this what Russia means when it talks about peace?

15:00 09.09.2025
Yarova death toll rises to 23, mostly pensioners, with at least18 injured – local official

Yarova death toll rises to 23, mostly pensioners, with at least18 injured – local official

09:13 28.08.2025
Toll from Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 45

Toll from Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 45

09:13 19.08.2025
Russian attack injures 4 in Kharkiv region – Losova mayor

Russian attack injures 4 in Kharkiv region – Losova mayor

14:53 12.08.2025
Czechs could show support for Ukraine in upcoming election – Czech FM

Czechs could show support for Ukraine in upcoming election – Czech FM

18:38 11.08.2025
Russian military damages Zaporizhia NPP External Crisis Center – Ministry of Energy

Russian military damages Zaporizhia NPP External Crisis Center – Ministry of Energy

17:54 11.08.2025
Ukraine, Czech Republic to launch joint project in Dnipro – Czech Foreign Minister

Ukraine, Czech Republic to launch joint project in Dnipro – Czech Foreign Minister

14:27 11.08.2025
Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky visits Ternopil region – Nehoda

Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky visits Ternopil region – Nehoda

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

UK to finance, produce thousands of long-range UAVs for Ukraine – Defense Secretary

First launchers of two Patriot systems that Germany committed to supply already transferred to Ukraine – Pistorius

Vestas installs 880 MW wind turbine in Ukraine, continues to operate - regional director

LATEST

Shmyhal: Ukraine welcomes European Commission's progress in implementing SAFE tool

Pentagon chief Hegseth participates in Rammstein online meeting

Rutte discusses further support for Ukraine with Shmyhal in London

Aerial bombings cause 15% of civilian deaths, mostly in frontline areas – UN mission

Shmyhal at Ramstein: Ukraine urgently needs ten Patriot systems and missiles for them

OSCE Permanent Council condemns escalation of terror by Russia – Sybiha

Trump says FBI investigating murder of Ukrainian Zarutska

Latvia allocates EUR 5 mln for PURL initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine

Stubb and UN Secretary General discuss ending war in Ukraine, reforming UN

Shmyhal urges allies at Ramstein to fund weapons production: There is threat of losing edge in FPV drones on frontline

AD
AD