UN Secretary General condemns Russia's Sept 7 attack on Ukraine: attacks on govt buildings are further escalation of conflict

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemns the attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian cities on 7 September, which resulted in the death and injury of civilians, including children.

This was stated in a statement by Secretary General's press secretary Stephane Dujarric.

"The attacks hit a government building in central Kyiv, and damaged residential and other civilian infrastructure in the capital and other regions of Ukraine. Attacks on government buildings are a further escalation of the conflict," the message reads.

The Secretary-General stressed that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law.

"They are unacceptable and must be stopped immediately," the UN urged.

The Secretary-General reiterated his call for a complete, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace in Ukraine that fully upholds the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine in accordance with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions.