14:24 06.09.2025

Zelenskyy visits American Flex plant in Mukachevo destroyed by missiles

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the American Flex plant in Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region, destroyed by missiles.

"Today, I talked with representatives of the enterprise on site - about the work of the plant, restoration. Unfortunately, Russian missiles and drones are hitting the entire country. But I am very grateful to everyone who works here. It is very important for us that American business is present in Ukraine. We will do everything possible to help the enterprise recover quickly," he wrote on Telegram.

The president noted that the Flextronics plant in Mukachevo is an enterprise with American investments. It produced household appliances.

"Russia launched a missile strike on it on the morning of August 21. The strike injured 17 people, some of whom are still in hospital," he wrote.

As reported, on August 21, Russian occupiers launched a strike on the plant of the American company FLEX in the city of Mukachevo, Zakarpattia region. US President Donald Trump claims that he expressed dissatisfaction with the Russian missile strike on the plant of the American company FLEX during a conversation with Vladimir Putin.

