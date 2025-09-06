Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:36 06.09.2025

Large group of children returned from Russian occupation

1 min read
Large group of children returned from Russian occupation

A large group of children was returned from the Russian occupation within the framework of the presidential program Bring Kids Back UA, said Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

"Within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the president of Ukraine, a large group of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories was saved. During the years of occupation, they survived oppression, coercion and imposition of Russian propaganda, and today they are safe and receive the necessary assistance in Ukraine," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Yermak, among these children are sisters whom the occupation authorities tried to take to a boarding school after the death of their mother; children who were forced to sing the Russian anthem and participate in propaganda meetings with the Russian military; a teenager who, despite his health problems, was registered for military service, and his mother was humiliated for refusing to send her children to militarized activities.

"Today, they are all receiving support: they are restoring their documents, undergoing psychological rehabilitation and receiving support to start a new free life. I thank Save Ukraine and all partners for their help in saving these children," said Yermak.

Tags: #bring_kids_back_ua

