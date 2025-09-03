Danish PM considers strong Ukrainian army to be the most important part of future security guarantees

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen believes that the most important part of Ukraine's future security guarantees is ensuring that the country has a strong army.

"And let me be clear: perhaps the most important part of the future security guarantees in Ukraine is to have a strong army, a well-equipped and trained Ukrainian army," Frederiksen said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Copenhagen on Wednesday after a meeting of the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8).

At the same time, she noted Denmark's successful assistance through the so-called Danish model in arms production in Ukraine. The head of the Danish government once again called on partners to join in financing Ukrainian production.

"We can probably use the 'Danish model', the format of this kind of work, in other areas, including some of the security guarantees. So yes, we are looking at this," Frederiksen noted.