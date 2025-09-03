Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:27 03.09.2025

Danish PM considers strong Ukrainian army to be the most important part of future security guarantees

1 min read
Danish PM considers strong Ukrainian army to be the most important part of future security guarantees

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen believes that the most important part of Ukraine's future security guarantees is ensuring that the country has a strong army.

"And let me be clear: perhaps the most important part of the future security guarantees in Ukraine is to have a strong army, a well-equipped and trained Ukrainian army," Frederiksen said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Copenhagen on Wednesday after a meeting of the leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8).

At the same time, she noted Denmark's successful assistance through the so-called Danish model in arms production in Ukraine. The head of the Danish government once again called on partners to join in financing Ukrainian production.

"We can probably use the 'Danish model', the format of this kind of work, in other areas, including some of the security guarantees. So yes, we are looking at this," Frederiksen noted.

Tags: #security_guarantees #frederiksen

MORE ABOUT

18:48 03.09.2025
Danish PM assures continued support for Ukraine after NB8 meeting: More weapons, ammunition and more sanctions against Russia

Danish PM assures continued support for Ukraine after NB8 meeting: More weapons, ammunition and more sanctions against Russia

13:40 03.09.2025
Frederiksen meets Zelenskyy to discuss additional support for Ukraine

Frederiksen meets Zelenskyy to discuss additional support for Ukraine

11:57 03.09.2025
Rutte hopes coalition summit will produce Ukraine security guarantees

Rutte hopes coalition summit will produce Ukraine security guarantees

20:44 02.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

14:53 02.09.2025
Rutte says focus on Zelenskyy-Putin meeting and security guarantees

Rutte says focus on Zelenskyy-Putin meeting and security guarantees

09:38 01.09.2025
Von der Leyen says Europe developing precise plans for sending troops to Ukraine – media

Von der Leyen says Europe developing precise plans for sending troops to Ukraine – media

15:43 29.08.2025
Ukraine to organize European track on security guarantees next week – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to organize European track on security guarantees next week – Zelenskyy

15:34 29.08.2025
Block on security guarantees in form of weapons for army to consist of three tracks – Zelenskyy

Block on security guarantees in form of weapons for army to consist of three tracks – Zelenskyy

17:02 28.08.2025
Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

Leyen: Ukraine needs security guarantees that will turn the country into steel porcupine

12:02 27.08.2025
Time to organize format for leaders to talk about security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Time to organize format for leaders to talk about security guarantees - Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

There’re about 30 documents of security guarantees, but we need more than these documents – Zelenskyy

First meeting of Board of American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund held – Svyrydenko

Nine people killed, seven injured in Kostiantynivka due to enemy shelling on Sept 3 – authorities

Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv to discuss 2026 outlook

LATEST

Cabinet initiates fines of up to UAH 51,000 for entering military facilities - MP

Rutte announces work to support Ukraine in negotiations with Russia to protect it from any threats

Putin usually flees Moscow when others approach it - Zelenskyy's advisor

Half of clashes since day start take place in Pokrovsk axis – General Staff

There’re about 30 documents of security guarantees, but we need more than these documents – Zelenskyy

UK Defence Secretary confirms Ramstein meeting in London next week

Rada approves presidential decree on forced seizure of Russian property rights in Ukraine

Sybiha on meeting place of leaders of Ukraine, Russia: Putin puts forward deliberately unacceptable proposals

Join UP! Ukraine sends more than 236,000 tourists on vacation in summer

First meeting of Board of American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund held – Svyrydenko

AD
AD