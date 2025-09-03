Russian UAV kills Khmelnytsky region man

In the Khmelnytsky region, a local resident born in 1980 was killed as a result of a Russian missile strike, the head of the Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration hear Serhiy Tiurin has said.

"During the morning attack, he was at the site of the enemy strike. Rescuers and all services made maximum efforts to quickly search for him, for which a service search dog was involved," Tiurin said in a telegram channel.

He added that as a result of the night attack, our air defense forces confirmed the shooting down of two missiles and three enemy Shahed drones.