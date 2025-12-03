Interfax-Ukraine
First municipal plantation of bioenergy crop planted in Khmelnytsky region

In Teofipol, Khmelnytsky region, the first municipal plantation of miscanthus in Ukraine with an area of ​​8 hectares was planted, for which a grant aid of EUR 50,000 was attracted from Slovenia, the Agency for Regional Development of Khmelnytsky region reported on Telegram.

She noted that in the city, near the wastewater treatment facilities, on a polluted and agriculturally unsuitable plot of land, they have begun planting a phytoremediation plant — miscanthus. This will become the first municipal plantation of this crop in Ukraine.

"In the long term, miscanthus will allow for the efficient and cost-effective transformation of abandoned soils into fertile land. In addition, its biomass will soon be used as a raw material for environmentally friendly fuel," the agency emphasized.

The project is being implemented with financial support from the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Ukraine, Slovenia Aid & Partnerships, and with the assistance of Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration, NGO Khmelnytsky Energy Cluster, in partnership with the Khmelnytsky Regional Development Agency and the Teofipol Village Council.

Miscanthus is a perennial herbaceous plant from the grass family, known both as an ornamental and a bioenergy crop. It is usually grown for biomass production, which is used as an alternative fuel, making it a promising energy source.

