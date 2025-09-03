Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:19 03.09.2025

Healey inspects British Council building in downtown Kyiv destroyed by Russian missiles

1 min read

British Defense Secretary John Healey has visited the British Council building in Kyiv, damaged by a Russian strike, the ministry's press service reported.

"We will not jeopardize peace by forgetting about the war. The war that Putin continues to wage. Today in Kyiv, Defense Secretary John Healey saw with his own eyes the damage caused to the British Council by last week's Russian strikes, some of the deadliest of the entire war," UK Defense HQ said on X, attaching a photo of the Healey looking at the destroyed building.

Tags: #british_council #healey

MORE ABOUT

10:28 03.09.2025
UK defense minister arrives in Kyiv

UK defense minister arrives in Kyiv

11:05 28.08.2025
British Council office in Kyiv badly damaged by Russian shelling

British Council office in Kyiv badly damaged by Russian shelling

13:56 12.02.2025
Umerov discusses AFU’s priorities with British Secretary of State for Defense

Umerov discusses AFU’s priorities with British Secretary of State for Defense

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark

IMF mission arrives in Kyiv to discuss 2026 outlook

Zelensky announces travel to Denmark and France

UK defense minister arrives in Kyiv

We are investigating 2,758 cases against traitors and collaborators, more than half involve law enforcement officers – Sukhachev

LATEST

Shmyhal, Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine discuss cooperation, incl in building drones

Shmyhal, NATO Rep in Ukraine discuss long-term support for Ukraine, incl within PURL Program

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry regards Putin's statements on Zaporizhia NPP as purposeful escalation of threat to nuclear safety

Ukroboronprom signs three cooperation agreements on first day of work at MSPO – Smetanin

Rada summons Financial Monitoring Service chief to chamber

Rada’s education committee to examine untimely delivery of textbooks to schools - Babak

17-year-old boy returned to Ukraine from the occupied territories – Yermak

Russian UAV kills Khmelnytsky region man

Frederiksen meets Zelenskyy to discuss additional support for Ukraine

URCS team responds to site of Russian UAV attack in Vyshgorod

AD
AD