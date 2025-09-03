Healey inspects British Council building in downtown Kyiv destroyed by Russian missiles

British Defense Secretary John Healey has visited the British Council building in Kyiv, damaged by a Russian strike, the ministry's press service reported.

"We will not jeopardize peace by forgetting about the war. The war that Putin continues to wage. Today in Kyiv, Defense Secretary John Healey saw with his own eyes the damage caused to the British Council by last week's Russian strikes, some of the deadliest of the entire war," UK Defense HQ said on X, attaching a photo of the Healey looking at the destroyed building.