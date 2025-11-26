Prosecutor General’s Office opens case against Vdovychenko’s father and brother – AntAC

The Prosecutor General's Office, at the request of the Anti-Corruption Center (AntAC), has registered criminal proceedings against the father and brother of Deputy Prosecutor General Maria Vdovichenko, the AntAC said on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Proceedings have been initiated against Vdovichenko's brother under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason), and against his father under Parts 1 and 4 of Article 111-1 (collaborative activities)," AntAC said.

Earlier, AntAC found out that Vdovichenko's older brother, Oleksandr Levandovsky, was the deputy Feodosia military prosecutor of Ukraine until 2014. "And in April 2014, he received a Russian passport, after which he started working at the military prosecutor's office of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation, thereby betraying his oath," the statement said.

According to the Central Criminal Procedure Code, Vdovichenko's father, Serhiy Levandovsky, also received Russian citizenship in 2014 and began running a business in occupied Crimea.

"Despite the Ukrainian citizenship declared by his daughter, Levandovsky has a Russian passport, runs a business in Russia and pays taxes there," the public organization said.

The Prosecutor General's Office confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine that information on these facts had been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations, specifying that further investigation will be carried out by the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).