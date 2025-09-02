Energy Ministry considers creating interactive map for location of electric vehicle charging stations

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, during a working meeting on planning the development of a network of electric charging infrastructure for passenger and freight electric vehicles, considered creating an interactive map of favorable locations for locating electric vehicle charging stations.

"(The interactive map) aims to visualize problem areas of national highways and identify areas where it is possible to promptly install charging stations," the ministry reported on Tuesday.

The focus is on developing a network of electric charging complexes on national highways and on routes that are part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

The Ministry of Energy is discussing the technical possibilities of connecting new charging facilities to electrical networks, the availability of power reserves, the necessary infrastructure, as well as measures to simplify the process of connecting such facilities at the regional level.

"Electromobility is a rapidly developing industry. Planning and development of networks today must take into account the needs of a new category of consumers tomorrow. The development of charging infrastructure on key transport arteries of Ukraine will allow our country to move synchronously with the EU countries," said Roman Andarak, Deputy Minister of Energy for Digital Development, Transformation and Digitalization.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy is considering the feasibility of continuing the current legislative mechanisms to stimulate the development of electric transport, in the development of which the department played a leading role.