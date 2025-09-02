Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:19 02.09.2025

Energy Ministry considers creating interactive map for location of electric vehicle charging stations

2 min read
Energy Ministry considers creating interactive map for location of electric vehicle charging stations

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, during a working meeting on planning the development of a network of electric charging infrastructure for passenger and freight electric vehicles, considered creating an interactive map of favorable locations for locating electric vehicle charging stations.

"(The interactive map) aims to visualize problem areas of national highways and identify areas where it is possible to promptly install charging stations," the ministry reported on Tuesday.

The focus is on developing a network of electric charging complexes on national highways and on routes that are part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

The Ministry of Energy is discussing the technical possibilities of connecting new charging facilities to electrical networks, the availability of power reserves, the necessary infrastructure, as well as measures to simplify the process of connecting such facilities at the regional level.

"Electromobility is a rapidly developing industry. Planning and development of networks today must take into account the needs of a new category of consumers tomorrow. The development of charging infrastructure on key transport arteries of Ukraine will allow our country to move synchronously with the EU countries," said Roman Andarak, Deputy Minister of Energy for Digital Development, Transformation and Digitalization.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy is considering the feasibility of continuing the current legislative mechanisms to stimulate the development of electric transport, in the development of which the department played a leading role.

Tags: #ministry_of_energy #electric_charging

MORE ABOUT

11:59 19.08.2025
Russia strikes oil refining and gas facilities in Poltava region – Energy ministry

Russia strikes oil refining and gas facilities in Poltava region – Energy ministry

15:56 13.08.2025
Special exercises of Interion Ministry, Energy Ministry on protection of energy infrastructure facilities start

Special exercises of Interion Ministry, Energy Ministry on protection of energy infrastructure facilities start

18:19 12.08.2025
Smoke observed near cargo port of Zaporizhia NPP temporarily occupied by Russians – Ministry of Energy

Smoke observed near cargo port of Zaporizhia NPP temporarily occupied by Russians – Ministry of Energy

11:21 06.08.2025
Heat drives up energy consumption since start of week

Heat drives up energy consumption since start of week

18:43 22.07.2025
Currently, main challenge for energy sector from Russia is massive use of UAVs - Energy Ministry

Currently, main challenge for energy sector from Russia is massive use of UAVs - Energy Ministry

18:03 27.05.2025
Since late March 2025, Ukraine suffers over 1,200 disruptions in operation of power grids, 70 in oil and gas sector due to Russian attacks

Since late March 2025, Ukraine suffers over 1,200 disruptions in operation of power grids, 70 in oil and gas sector due to Russian attacks

18:37 23.05.2025
Over 450 MW of additional generation installed in Ukraine thanks to UNDP assistance

Over 450 MW of additional generation installed in Ukraine thanks to UNDP assistance

13:59 31.12.2024
Some 967 MW of distributed generation connected in Ukraine, another 900 MW may be commissioned by late winter - Energy Ministry

Some 967 MW of distributed generation connected in Ukraine, another 900 MW may be commissioned by late winter - Energy Ministry

16:30 22.11.2024
UNDP, Japan provide energy equipment to Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Odesa

UNDP, Japan provide energy equipment to Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Odesa

11:57 28.08.2024
Demining, restoration work continues at energy facilities after attack – Ministry of Energy

Demining, restoration work continues at energy facilities after attack – Ministry of Energy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

Prosecutor's Office reclassifies actions of suspect in murder of Parubiy as ‘attack on life of MP’

State Service on Ethnic Policy files lawsuit to terminate activities of UOC (MP) affiliated with ROC

LATEST

Slovak Prime Minister after meeting with Putin declares readiness to convey ‘several messages’ to Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Basis for further contacts with Coalition of Willing on security guarantees for Ukraine agreed

Sikorski, Rubio discuss joint actions for lasting, just end to war in Ukraine in Miami

Rescuers from Ukraine at re-certification in Gdansk to confirm their readiness to participate in large-scale intl events

Ukraine’s Air Force: Defense Forces neutralizes 48 enemy UAVs from 8:00 to 16:00, enemy attack continues

Son of suspect in murder of Parubiy fought in 93rd brigade, died in Bakhmut – media

SBU perceives suspicion of Vitiuk as revenge for detention of NABU employees

Senior SBU official suspected of illegal enrichment and false declaration – SAPO

CCD: Putin prepares information alibi, lies about attacks on Ukrainian energy

Prosecutor's Office reclassifies actions of suspect in murder of Parubiy as ‘attack on life of MP’

AD
AD