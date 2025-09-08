Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:23 08.09.2025

Ukraine announces tenders for production sharing agreements for Mezhyhirska and Svichanska hydrocarbon fields

2 min read
Ukraine announces tenders for production sharing agreements for Mezhyhirska and Svichanska hydrocarbon fields

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has announced tenders for the conclusion of agreements on the distribution of hydrocarbons that will be extracted within the Mezhyhirska and Svichanska subsoil areas, which belong to the western oil and gas region of Ukraine, with a total area of 2,388 sq km with prospective and forecast resources of 54.9 million tonnes of equivalent fuel.

"The minimum amount of investments to be attracted during the first stage of geological exploration works is determined by the results of tenders and must be no less than UAH 1 billion for each subsoil area," the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine noted.

According to the terms of the tenders, the agreements are concluded for a period of 50 years from the date of their signing. Ukrainian and foreign companies, except for representatives of the state carrying out armed aggression against Ukraine, can participate in the tenders; applications for the tenders are accepted until 16:00 on December 4 of this year.

The Mezhyhirska area, with a total area of 1,515 sq km, is located within Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions. The resource base in categories C3+D (class codes 333+334) is 21.9 million tonnes of equivalent fuel, the service specified.

The Svichanska area, with a total area of 873 sq km, is located within Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions. The resource base in categories C3+D (class codes 333+334) is 33 million tonnes of equivalent fuel.

According to the terms of the competitions, the volume of total investments, including those necessary to ensure industrial development, is determined by the results of the competition. All manufactured products until the moment of distribution between the state and the investor belong to the state. The maximum part of the compensatory products, at the expense of which the investor will be compensated for his expenses, is 55% of the total volume of manufactured products until the investor's expenses are fully reimbursed.

The share of the state in the profitable products should be: in case of exceeding the accounting costs subject to reimbursement above the maximum amount of compensatory products - 35% to the state and 65% to the investor; otherwise - 65% to the state and 35% to the investor.

The participant of the competition must pay UAH 500,000 for it to the account of the Ministry of Energy.

Tags: #tenders #ministry_of_energy

MORE ABOUT

16:19 02.09.2025
Energy Ministry considers creating interactive map for location of electric vehicle charging stations

Energy Ministry considers creating interactive map for location of electric vehicle charging stations

11:59 19.08.2025
Russia strikes oil refining and gas facilities in Poltava region – Energy ministry

Russia strikes oil refining and gas facilities in Poltava region – Energy ministry

15:56 13.08.2025
Special exercises of Interion Ministry, Energy Ministry on protection of energy infrastructure facilities start

Special exercises of Interion Ministry, Energy Ministry on protection of energy infrastructure facilities start

18:19 12.08.2025
Smoke observed near cargo port of Zaporizhia NPP temporarily occupied by Russians – Ministry of Energy

Smoke observed near cargo port of Zaporizhia NPP temporarily occupied by Russians – Ministry of Energy

11:21 06.08.2025
Heat drives up energy consumption since start of week

Heat drives up energy consumption since start of week

18:43 22.07.2025
Currently, main challenge for energy sector from Russia is massive use of UAVs - Energy Ministry

Currently, main challenge for energy sector from Russia is massive use of UAVs - Energy Ministry

18:03 27.05.2025
Since late March 2025, Ukraine suffers over 1,200 disruptions in operation of power grids, 70 in oil and gas sector due to Russian attacks

Since late March 2025, Ukraine suffers over 1,200 disruptions in operation of power grids, 70 in oil and gas sector due to Russian attacks

18:37 23.05.2025
Over 450 MW of additional generation installed in Ukraine thanks to UNDP assistance

Over 450 MW of additional generation installed in Ukraine thanks to UNDP assistance

13:59 31.12.2024
Some 967 MW of distributed generation connected in Ukraine, another 900 MW may be commissioned by late winter - Energy Ministry

Some 967 MW of distributed generation connected in Ukraine, another 900 MW may be commissioned by late winter - Energy Ministry

16:30 22.11.2024
UNDP, Japan provide energy equipment to Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Odesa

UNDP, Japan provide energy equipment to Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv, Odesa

HOT NEWS

NBU hopes for govt to take its inflation targets into account

NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

NBU hopes for Rada's adopting amended draft laws on financial monitoring for joining SEPA

NBU finalizes draft law to submit application for equivalence in EU banking regulation

Ukraine's National Bank: Only about one-third of Ukraine's $65 bln financing needs for 2026–2027 are secured

LATEST

Without structural reform of mine action system, clearing farmland will take decades - Accounting Chamber

Govt will soon consider Finance Ministry's and Tax Service's bill on postponing introduction of eExcise for six months

Sobolev: Economy Ministry and NBU developing mechanisms to improve currency control

PrivatBank, IFC launch $100 mln risk-sharing mechanism for SMEs, $20 mln trade guarantees

Vodafone Ukraine increases volume of next eurobond redemption to $5.1 mln

NBU FX interventions remain at level of about $0.5 bln for third week

State budget revenues increase by 24.2%, expenditures by 23.7% for 8 months of 2025

Readiness of main sectors for heating season over 80% - Svyrydenko

Number of individuals, legal entities demand in court to recover compensation from Ferrexpo's Poltava GOK for 'forcibly withdrawn shares'

Readiness of main sectors for heating season over 80% - Svyrydenko

AD
AD