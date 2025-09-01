$2 bln already been accumulated in PURL program – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the partners who became participants in the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) during August and informed that $2 billion has already been accumulated in the program.

"I also want to thank today the partners who became participants in the PURL program this month. Our special program, which allows you to purchase the necessary weapons for the Defense Forces of Ukraine - to buy in America. In August, we added the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Canada, Belgium and Latvia to the program. There are already more than two billion dollars in the program. Coordination is carried by NATO. I am grateful to everyone for their participation, and this is a good result of August," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

The President also expressed hope for the result in September.

"Our goal is at least one billion dollars in the program every month. And these are funds that go to purchase very effective weapons - missiles for Patriots, HIMARS, weapon systems that are needed to protect our cities. Grateful to the partners!" Zelenskyy added.