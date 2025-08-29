Belgium to increase its contribution to PURL by EUR 100 mln this year

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken announced an increase in his country's contribution by EUR 100 million to NATO's PURL initiative (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) for the purchase of American-made weapons and ammunition for Ukraine in response to the Russian Federation's strikes on Ukraine.

"As part of the PURL package, Belgium will provide Ukraine with an additional EUR 100 million in military assistance this year, in addition to the billion we have already provided. Russia is intensifying its deadly attacks. We must respond to this unanimously," Francken wrote on the X social network on Friday.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, in response, thanked the Belgians for the Belgian government's support.

"Belgium will provide Ukraine with an additional EUR 100 million in military aid this year through the PURL mechanism. This funding goes on top of the EUR 1 billion military aid that Belgium has already delivered. I am grateful to my counterpart Theo Francken, as well as to the Belgian people and Government for supporting Ukraine in our fight for freedom!" he wrote on X.