15:19 29.08.2025

American actor Schreiber calls for fundraiser for AI-controlled Sky Sentinel turrets to protect Ukrainians

American actor and ambassador of the Ukrainian state fundraising platform United24 Isaac Liev Schreiber calls for support for a fundraiser for AI-controlled Sky Sentinel turrets to protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks.

As reported on the United24 Facebook page, he recalled the hundreds of victims and destruction in Ukraine in recent months, including the strike on Odesa, where his family comes from. "Despite everything, Ukrainians have not lost hope. That is why I support United24," Schreiber said.

As reported, in 2024, the United24 platform collected more than UAH 13 billion, which were donated by people from 137 countries. "Our defenders received air and sea drones, robotic platforms and vehicles, and doctors received ambulances and life-saving equipment," noted at the time Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

