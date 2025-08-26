Unmanned systems hit 704 unique enemy targets in past 24 hours

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 704 unique enemy targets, including personnel and military equipment, in the period from August 24 to August 25, the USF press service reported.

"Over the course of 24 hours, units of the USF grouping hit 704 unique enemy targets," the Facebook post reads.

It is noted that over the course of past 24 hours, 212 units of personnel were damaged, of which 130 were eliminated, as well as 22 units of motor vehicles, 28 motorcycles, 17 artillery systems, six tanks and two units of armored vehicles.

"In addition, 50 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing types) were destroyed, and 10 points of departure of UAV operators were hit. In total, during August, 18,094 targets were destroyed/hit, of which 4,239 were enemy personnel," the department added.