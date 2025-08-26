Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:07 26.08.2025

Unmanned systems hit 704 unique enemy targets in past 24 hours

1 min read
Unmanned systems hit 704 unique enemy targets in past 24 hours

The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 704 unique enemy targets, including personnel and military equipment, in the period from August 24 to August 25, the USF press service reported.

"Over the course of 24 hours, units of the USF grouping hit 704 unique enemy targets," the Facebook post reads.

It is noted that over the course of past 24 hours, 212 units of personnel were damaged, of which 130 were eliminated, as well as 22 units of motor vehicles, 28 motorcycles, 17 artillery systems, six tanks and two units of armored vehicles.

"In addition, 50 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing types) were destroyed, and 10 points of departure of UAV operators were hit. In total, during August, 18,094 targets were destroyed/hit, of which 4,239 were enemy personnel," the department added.

Tags: #enemy_targets #usf

MORE ABOUT

14:32 04.08.2025
USF strikes fuel depot at Sochi airport in Russia

USF strikes fuel depot at Sochi airport in Russia

17:21 17.08.2023
Charity squash tournament “Zenit Ukraine Open 2023” to be held in Kyiv on August 19-20

Charity squash tournament “Zenit Ukraine Open 2023” to be held in Kyiv on August 19-20

HOT NEWS

Over 1,700 fighters return after unauthorized abandonment of their units in recent weeks, process continues - SBI director

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

President Nawrocki's veto leaves Ukraine without Polish Starlinks – Dpty PM Gawkowski

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

LATEST

Ombudsman's Office exchanges POWs’ letters with Russian Office of Human Rights Commissioner

Wadephul: Putin must prove to the world that he is ready to end the war against Ukraine

Yermak reports return of another child from occupied territory

Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

Poroshenko, OSCE PA Vice President Pritchard discuss increasing pressure on Russia to cease fire

Over 1,700 fighters return after unauthorized abandonment of their units in recent weeks, process continues - SBI director

Prisoners in Ukrainian frontline territories remain most vulnerable during war – lawyers

MFA: Ukrainian World Congress raises over $75 mln in aid for AFU

Rubio, European FMs discuss joint steps to stop war

AFU Air Force: 47 out of 59 enemy UAVs shot down, hits in nine locations recored

AD
AD