Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:37 25.08.2025

Canada synchronizes Ukrainian sanctions – Zelenskyy

Canada will synchronize Ukrainian sanctions against the Russian Federation in the near future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine has synchronized Canada’s sanctions. Yesterday, the relevant decision came into force. In the near future, we are preparing for Canada to synchronize our Ukrainian sanctions. Our first packages will be incorporated in the jurisdiction of Canada," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Sunday.

The President expressed his gratitude that the pressure on the Russian Federation is being brought to such a truly tangible level. In addition, work is underway to ensure that Russian assets work to protect against Russian aggression.

As reported, on August 23, Zelenskyy signed two decrees on sanctions against the Russian aggressor and its sponsors.

"We continue our sanctions work. I signed two decrees today. The first is the synchronization of partner sanctions in Ukraine, in particular Canadian sanctions. This is 100% synchronization of this year's Canadian sanctions against 139 individuals and legal entities working for the Russian war," Zelensky wrote in the Telegram channel.

