20:14 25.08.2025

Trump convinced that Putin avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him

Vladimir Putin does not want to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy because he does not like the latter, US President Donald Trump believes.

Asked by reporters at a news conference on Monday why he thought Putin was so reluctant to meet with Zelenskyy, Trump said: “Because he doesn’t like hi. He doesn’t like him.”

The US President also said that he discussed the limitation of nuclear weapons with Putin. “Missiles, nuclear weapons – we’re talking about different things. We are talking about limiting nuclear weapons, we will get China into that. We have the most, Russia has the second most, and China has third. They are a way behind, but they will catch us in five years,” Trump believes.

He also noted that he has "very good relationships with Kim Jong-Un." “A lot of people would say: oh, that’s terrible. No, it’s good. Well, we will meet at some point. I am looking forward to seeing him. "I know him better than almost anyone, other than his sister. His sister knows him pretty well," the US president said.

