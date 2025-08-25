Pace of invaders’ advance significantly slows down, but they’re bypassing Kupyansk from the west – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated 3.19 square kilometers in the area of ​​the village of Novo-Mykhaylivka in Maryinska urban community of Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, and were also able to stop the advance and push back the Russian occupiers in the area of ​​the village of Zelenyi Hai on the border with Dnipropetrovsk region, reports the OSINT project of DeepState.

At the same time, there are reports of the occupiers advancing in the area of ​​the village of Udachne on the western outskirts of Pokrovsk and Sobolivka on the western outskirts of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region, which threatens the road connecting this regional center with Kharkiv.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated Novo-Mykhailivka and pushed back the enemy in Zelenyi Hai. The enemy advanced in Udachne and near Sobolivka," the DeepState Telegram channel reported on Monday.

At the same time, the project’s maps show that the pace of advance of the occupiers over the past three days has decreased many times over compared to previous periods.

In particular, in Zaporizhia region, the enemy increased the area of ​​control by 12.01 sq. km (the "gray zone" of uncertain control increased by 1.65 sq. km during the same period), and in Kharkiv and neighboring areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions - only by 0.85 sq. km (plus 12.58 sq. km "gray zone"). Along the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, including in the area of ​​ Zelenyi Hai, neither the enemy's advance nor its repulse was recorded on the map, only the "gray zone" increased by 5.75 sq. km. The enemy's advance in Serebryansk forestry, which was reported last week, has almost stopped.

The enemy was also driven back in Sumy region - the area of ​​Russian control was reduced by 3.8 sq. km, 3.15 sq. km were liberated.

Thus, the area of ​​Russian control increased by 9.06 sq. km in three days, approximately 3 sq. km daily. The "gray zone" increased by 20.63 sq. km, or less than 7 sq. km daily. A total of 6.34 sq. km were liberated during this period.

As reported, last week the area of ​​Russian occupation grew by an average of 16 square kilometers per day, while the area of ​​the "gray zone" decreased by 2.5 square kilometers per day.

On August 24, units of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with fighters of the Third Assault Brigade, carried out a successful offensive operation and drove Russian troops out of Novo-Mykhailivka. According to the department, the operation caught the enemy by surprise: the enemy lost about a company of personnel and was forced to transfer reserves from other parts of the front.