Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:21 25.08.2025

Pace of invaders’ advance significantly slows down, but they’re bypassing Kupyansk from the west – DeepState

3 min read
Pace of invaders’ advance significantly slows down, but they’re bypassing Kupyansk from the west – DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have liberated 3.19 square kilometers in the area of ​​the village of Novo-Mykhaylivka in Maryinska urban community of Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, and were also able to stop the advance and push back the Russian occupiers in the area of ​​the village of Zelenyi Hai on the border with Dnipropetrovsk region, reports the OSINT project of DeepState.

At the same time, there are reports of the occupiers advancing in the area of ​​the village of Udachne on the western outskirts of Pokrovsk and Sobolivka on the western outskirts of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region, which threatens the road connecting this regional center with Kharkiv.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated Novo-Mykhailivka and pushed back the enemy in Zelenyi Hai. The enemy advanced in Udachne and near Sobolivka," the DeepState Telegram channel reported on Monday.

At the same time, the project’s maps show that the pace of advance of the occupiers over the past three days has decreased many times over compared to previous periods.

In particular, in Zaporizhia region, the enemy increased the area of ​​control by 12.01 sq. km (the "gray zone" of uncertain control increased by 1.65 sq. km during the same period), and in Kharkiv and neighboring areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions - only by 0.85 sq. km (plus 12.58 sq. km "gray zone"). Along the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, including in the area of ​​ Zelenyi Hai, neither the enemy's advance nor its repulse was recorded on the map, only the "gray zone" increased by 5.75 sq. km. The enemy's advance in Serebryansk forestry, which was reported last week, has almost stopped.

The enemy was also driven back in Sumy region - the area of ​​Russian control was reduced by 3.8 sq. km, 3.15 sq. km were liberated.

Thus, the area of ​​Russian control increased by 9.06 sq. km in three days, approximately 3 sq. km daily. The "gray zone" increased by 20.63 sq. km, or less than 7 sq. km daily. A total of 6.34 sq. km were liberated during this period.

As reported, last week the area of ​​Russian occupation grew by an average of 16 square kilometers per day, while the area of ​​the "gray zone" decreased by 2.5 square kilometers per day.

On August 24, units of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with fighters of the Third Assault Brigade, carried out a successful offensive operation and drove Russian troops out of Novo-Mykhailivka. According to the department, the operation caught the enemy by surprise: the enemy lost about a company of personnel and was forced to transfer reserves from other parts of the front.

Tags: #donetsk_region #deepstate

MORE ABOUT

16:58 25.08.2025
Defense Intelligence, Third Corps regain control over Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region

Defense Intelligence, Third Corps regain control over Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region

13:39 23.08.2025
More than 7,000 residents with limited mobility in Donetsk region already evacuated – regional administration

More than 7,000 residents with limited mobility in Donetsk region already evacuated – regional administration

18:17 22.08.2025
Invaders advance in Serebriansky forestry after setbacks in Zoloty Kolodiaz and Stepnohirsk – DeepState

Invaders advance in Serebriansky forestry after setbacks in Zoloty Kolodiaz and Stepnohirsk – DeepState

18:26 20.08.2025
Enemy strikes market in Kostiantynivka, three people killed, four wounded – authorities

Enemy strikes market in Kostiantynivka, three people killed, four wounded – authorities

18:20 20.08.2025
URCS helping evacuees from Donetsk region

URCS helping evacuees from Donetsk region

14:50 20.08.2025
We are liberating Ukrainian territory, reinforcing units – Syrsky in Donetsk region

We are liberating Ukrainian territory, reinforcing units – Syrsky in Donetsk region

11:00 19.08.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia evacuates 61 from Donetsk, including 17 kids

Ukrzaliznytsia evacuates 61 from Donetsk, including 17 kids

10:33 19.08.2025
Russia shells Donetsk region 32 times, kills 5 civilians

Russia shells Donetsk region 32 times, kills 5 civilians

20:53 15.08.2025
Ukrainian Defense Forces repel enemy from Zoloty Kolodiaz, 31 sq km liberated

Ukrainian Defense Forces repel enemy from Zoloty Kolodiaz, 31 sq km liberated

16:12 15.08.2025
Decision made to strengthen defense in Donetsk region - Zelenskyy

Decision made to strengthen defense in Donetsk region - Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Zelenskyy: Important that main leaders of ‘Coalition of Willing’ are among countries ready to deploy contingent in Ukraine

President Nawrocki's veto leaves Ukraine without Polish Starlinks – Dpty PM Gawkowski

Zelenskyy doesn’t believe that Russia making concessions

Germany to provide Ukraine with EUR 9 bln annually – Finance Minister

LATEST

Zelenskyy and Kellogg discuss steps that could force Russia to real negotiations

Svyrydenko, Romanian dpty PM discuss security issues, European integration of Ukraine and Moldova

Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's needs in financing production, purchase of weapons with German Vice Chancellor

Klymenko and Norwegian PM honor victims of Russian missile hit in Kyiv

Trump calls Russia-Ukraine war conflict of personalities

Canada synchronizes Ukrainian sanctions – Zelenskyy

Trump convinced that Putin avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy because he doesn’t like him

Eight civilians returned from captivity to Ukraine – Coordinating HQ

Europe to provide Ukraine with significant security guarantees, USA to help – Trump

Zelenskyy appoints Ukrainian Ambassador to Norway Havrysh as Ambassador to Iceland concurrently – decree

AD
AD