USA considers sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Kyiv – media

The U.S. authorities are studying the possibility of transferring Bradley unified tracked platforms to Ukraine, Bloomberg reports citing sources.

"The U.S. government is considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a further package of military support," according to people familiar with the matter.

"A final decision hasn't yet been made," one of the people said.

In addition, it is not clear when the Bradley fighting vehicles will be put into service in the event of a transfer.