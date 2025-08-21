Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:49 21.08.2025

EU Commissioner Kos condemns Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos condemned ongoing Russian missile and drone strikes against civilians in Ukraine.

“Attacks yet again hit civilian targets like international enterprises creating jobs in the region of Zakarpattia,” she said on X Thursday.

Kos noted that the EU continues to support Ukraine and all those who are building its future.

As reported, Russian occupiers struck the American company FLEX plant in Mukachevo at night. The town was attacked by the Russian army for the first time during the full-scale invasion. Thanks to the detailed response measures to air raid alarms, all 600 workers who were on shift at the time went down to the shelter in time, which saved their lives. It was reported that 23 people were injured, aged from 22 to 63. After examination, six citizens remained in hospital, one of them is in serious condition.

