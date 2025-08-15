Mathernova on Trump-Putin summit: Ukraine wants peace, but not at any cost

Ukraine wants peace, but not at any price, so all existential questions about its future and the end of the war must be resolved by Ukraine, said the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova.

“Ukraine wants peace — but not at any cost. I truly hope that the United States and President Trump will keep this in mind tomorrow. In the name of today’s Ukrainian victims — and all the others killed in Russian attacks. Tomorrow, the summit will take place in Alaska. Without Ukraine or other Europeans. Yet, all existential questions about its future, about the end of the war, must be decided by Ukraine. With the security guarantees from its friends and allies. Otherwise, Putin will strike again,” Mathernova said on Facebook.

She noted that while the world looks to Alaska with hope for a ceasefire, Russians continue to kill civilians.

“Last night in Kherson region. Seven dead. Nine injured. More than 100 destroyed homes. And when the rescuers were removing dead bodies, a Russian drone struck again, injuring three officers,” the EU Ambassador stressed.