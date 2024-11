EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova has commented on Russia's missile strike against Dnipro this morning.

"I was just in Dnipro on Monday. Heartbreaking to see Russia again targeted civilian infrastructure there and in Kryvy Rih. Dnipro witnessed 1st use of ICBM + Kinzhals and cruise missiles! Fallen debris hit rehabilitation center for disabled," she said on the X social network on Thursday.