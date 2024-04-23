EU Ambassador to Ukraine Mathernova welcomes initiative of Slovak citizens to raise funds for purchase of shells for Ukrainian army

Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, called an "impressive figure" more than EUR 3 million collected by Slovak citizens in just a week to support the Czech initiative to raise funds for the purchase of artillery shells for the Ukrainian army.

“I am the ambassador of the European Union, but I happen to be from Slovakia. So that's sort of the basis on which I will comment that I am very happy to see the solidarity and the support expressed by ordinary Slovaks that have joined to support this initiative. I checked the website of the initiative right now. And in one week, they have collected by now over EUR 3,000,000, which for a small country is quite an impressive figure,” the Ambassador said in an exclusive comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Mathernova also stressed that to date, more than 53,000 people have already become donors who directly supported this initiative.

Earlier it was reported that Slovak citizens have already raised more than EUR 3 million by crowdfunding to support the initiative of the Czech government to purchase hundreds of thousands of artillery shells for Ukraine. The organizers of the fundraising project Munícia pre Ukrajinu noted that the fundraising continues and called for the continuation of "this vital initiative for Ukrainians."