Japan Foundation confirms its readiness to develop Japanese Center in Ukraine – Education Ministry

The Japan Foundation has confirmed its readiness to develop the Japanese Center in Ukraine, the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

"During the meetings, representatives of Ukraine and Japan discussed further cooperation in the field of education and culture. The Japan Foundation confirmed its readiness to develop the Japanese Center in Ukraine. We agreed with the Japanese Ministry of Education to strengthen the academic mobility of Ukrainian students, schoolchildren and scientists, as well as to implement joint scientific research," the ministry said following the trip of the Ukrainian delegation to Japan.

In addition, it is noted that Japan will support Ukrainian schools - invest in the restoration of educational institutions, providing them with educational materials, equipment and digital devices for children and teachers.

The ministry recalled that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Japan has been providing Ukraine with unprecedented support, particularly in the educational sector.

"Cooperation within the framework of the Emergency Recovery Program between the Government of Ukraine and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Office contributes to the financing of large-scale changes in education. The Ministry of Education and Science is a participant in three phases of the grant program Urgent Improvement of Equipment for Providing Educational Services," the message says.