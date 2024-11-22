Facts

Ukraine's regulator may auction 3400, 3600 MHz 5G-compatible spectrum after war

The National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radiofrequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC) may auction off available spectrum in the 3400 MHz and 3600 MHz bands, which are suitable for 5G technology, after the war concludes.

"We still have unused frequencies in the upper 3400 MHz and 3600 MHz bands, ideal for 5G, offering greater capacity and faster traffic speeds for large-scale consumer use. However, we see no prospects for their sale until the war is over," said NCEC Chairman Oleksandr Zhyvotovsky in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He explained that both high and low-frequency ranges, such as the 700-800 MHz bands currently used by the military, are essential for an effective 5G rollout.

Earlier this week, NCEC held its first spectrum auction in six years. Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, and Lifecell acquired new 15-year licenses for the 2100, 2300, and 2600 MHz bands, offering a total of UAH 2.89 billion, slightly above the initial UAH 2.87 billion.

