Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:25 24.07.2025

Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand urges Ukrainians to refrain from visiting border areas

1 min read
Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand urges Ukrainians to refrain from visiting border areas
Photo: Pixabay

As of July 24, 2025, the Embassy of Ukraine receives reports of armed clashes between military units of Thailand and Cambodia in the area of the common border.

"According to available information, there are victims. In this regard, citizens of Ukraine who are in or planning to travel to border regions are recommended to: follow the instructions of local authorities and security forces of Thailand; regularly check official information on the development of the situation; refrain from visiting border areas where an increased level of security has been noted," the embassy urged in a message on Facebook.

In case of emergency situations, Ukrainian citizens should contact the embassy by phone at 0970107760 or write to [email protected]

"The Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Thailand is constantly monitoring the situation," the message states.

Tags: #thailand

MORE ABOUT

10:06 15.11.2018
Thailand discontinues consular fee on arrival for Ukrainians

Thailand discontinues consular fee on arrival for Ukrainians

14:44 15.06.2018
Ukraine ready to consider possibility of joint production of armored vehicles with Thailand

Ukraine ready to consider possibility of joint production of armored vehicles with Thailand

14:42 26.03.2018
Contract with Thailand on Oplot tanks supply completed – Ukroboronprom director general

Contract with Thailand on Oplot tanks supply completed – Ukroboronprom director general

15:48 07.02.2018
Parliament votes down bill ratifying agreement between Ukraine, Thailand

Parliament votes down bill ratifying agreement between Ukraine, Thailand

10:46 17.11.2017
Kyiv to send 13 more Oplot tanks to Thailand soon

Kyiv to send 13 more Oplot tanks to Thailand soon

09:32 16.06.2017
Ukraine ships fifth batch of new Oplot tanks to Thailand

Ukraine ships fifth batch of new Oplot tanks to Thailand

12:13 06.06.2017
Ukraine, Thailand sign trade pact, legal assistance agreement

Ukraine, Thailand sign trade pact, legal assistance agreement

11:38 11.01.2017
Malyshev Plant preparing to transfer new batch of Oplot tanks to Thailand

Malyshev Plant preparing to transfer new batch of Oplot tanks to Thailand

13:25 28.07.2016
Ukraine transferring new batch of Oplot combat tanks to Thailand

Ukraine transferring new batch of Oplot combat tanks to Thailand

18:35 08.07.2016
Ukraine preparing next batch of Oplot tanks for transfer to Thailand

Ukraine preparing next batch of Oplot tanks for transfer to Thailand

HOT NEWS

There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

Zelenskyy approves text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption bodies, submits it to Rada

SAU ship explodes in Odesa region, killing 3

Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

SBU prevents terrorist attack in center of Kyiv: Kyiv woman supposed to blow up cafe on enemy's instructions

LATEST

Kyivteploenergo tests over 80% of heating networks in preparation for winter

There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine await Zelenskyy's announced bill to ensure independence of anti-corruption bodies

Zelenskyy approves text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption bodies, submits it to Rada

SAU ship explodes in Odesa region, killing 3

European Solidarity demands govt appoint winner of competition Tsyvinsky as ESB head – Gerashchenko

URCS assists victims of Russian attacks in Odesa, Cherkasy

Ukraine awaits full response regarding each child from previously submitted list of 339 children abducted by Russia - Yermak

Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

SBU prevents terrorist attack in center of Kyiv: Kyiv woman supposed to blow up cafe on enemy's instructions

AD
AD