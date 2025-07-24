Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand urges Ukrainians to refrain from visiting border areas

Photo: Pixabay

As of July 24, 2025, the Embassy of Ukraine receives reports of armed clashes between military units of Thailand and Cambodia in the area of the common border.

"According to available information, there are victims. In this regard, citizens of Ukraine who are in or planning to travel to border regions are recommended to: follow the instructions of local authorities and security forces of Thailand; regularly check official information on the development of the situation; refrain from visiting border areas where an increased level of security has been noted," the embassy urged in a message on Facebook.

In case of emergency situations, Ukrainian citizens should contact the embassy by phone at 0970107760 or write to [email protected]

"The Embassy of Ukraine in the Kingdom of Thailand is constantly monitoring the situation," the message states.